Road closures threatened from flood damage: Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said council will be forced to close unstable roads in the Mountains if the state government does not supply extra funding to deal with the effects of floods and climate change.
The mayor said they were not identifying particular roads yet mooted for closure.
"None in particular, but if the rains continue and state government doesn't come to the party, that risk is present. We are not an endless pit of cash."
The mayor said he did not want to make the ratepayers pay for the damage from another unprecedented natural disaster.
On top of record rains, material shortages and sky-rocketing costs, he said the "roads have taken a literal beating ... the estimated cost, including repair .. of the 66 landslides, exceeds $400 million".
Currently council rates bring in $90 million a year.
"If we don't start getting more government funding fast, I'll be forced to start closing roads," he said. "If they're not safe, I can't put people's lives at risk. That's how serious the situation is.
"If we get another summer like the last one - $400 million could be $600 million - we may have to temporarily close it to fix it. We temporarily closed Carmel Street in Glenbrook last summer, for example, for a couple of days because water was coming up from underneath.
While the state government gave the Mountains $33 million for emergency roadworks in September, the mayor said it was welcome, but "nowhere near enough ... we are doing 10 years worth of roadwork in one year".
This month the NSW Roads Minister Sam Farraway announced a state and federal government regional roads recovery package of $312.5 million - but its remit is on rebuilding roads impacted by floods in 26 flood-affected local government areas in northern NSW. It aims to 'build-back-better' by ensuring infrastructure damaged by the 2022 floods is not just reinstated, but rebuilt stronger.
Last weekend communities in the Megalong were left isolated as the road in and out of the valley - Megalong Road - was shut over three nights to enable emergency roadworks. The Megalong community has endured multiple periods of extended isolation due to flooding damage to the roads and has been heaviest hit.
The Blue Mountains, like other parts of NSW, was declared a natural disaster after torrential rain and flooding in March 2021, followed by an even more intense storm in July 2022 (with 418mm of rain in the three days from July 3). There are one million square metres of damaged roads needing repairs or resurfacing.
The mayor said: "In the last three years we've had four separate rain and flood events. That, on top of two La Nina Summers, bushfire recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic, have created the perfect storm for our community, and our infrastructure.
Almost one-third of the network was damaged during the natural disasters in March and July, with the worst areas Wentworth Falls, Katoomba, Leura and the Megalong, but roads throughout the Mountains have taken a serious hit.
Council has been doing extensive road patching while waiting for better weather, fixing more than 7000 square metres in the last month - the total completed in the 2019-2020 financial year.
Local government is responsible for around 90 per cent of the NSW road network.
NSW Upper House Liberal MP Shayne Mallard was approached for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.