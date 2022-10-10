Blue Mountains Gazette

Road closures threatened from flood damage: Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill

BL
By B C Lewis
October 10 2022 - 10:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landslip damage on Megalong Road.

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said council will be forced to close unstable roads in the Mountains if the state government does not supply extra funding to deal with the effects of floods and climate change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.