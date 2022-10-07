Record crowds flock to 2022 Leura Gardens Festival

Record crowds visited the Leura Gardens Festival over the October long weekend.
The eight cool climate gardens on display were visited more than 20,000 times during the four days of the festival, with The Braes garden receiving almost 5,000 visitors.
"Thanks to some unexpectedly good weather over the October long weekend, the Leura Gardens Festival attracted record crowds from all over Australia and overseas to the upper Blue Mountains," said festival spokeswoman, Sue Harris.
While the final fundraising figure is still being assessed, organisers anticipate it will also a record for the festival.
This year's festival followed two years of cancellations due to COVID-19. The 56th festival was held from Saturday, October 1 until Tuesday, October 4.
The organisers thanked:
"And, of course, thank you to the residents of Leura, who not only supported the festival but put up with the inconvenience of so much traffic and general disruption," said Ms Harris.
Funds raised from the festival help support the Blue Mountains Anzac Memorial Hospital and a number of other local health-related organisations.
