Blue Mountains Gazette

Record crowds flock to 2022 Leura Gardens Festival

Updated October 10 2022 - 1:20am, first published October 7 2022 - 4:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Record crowds visited the Leura Gardens Festival over the October long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.