A new website that is a "one-stop shop" for bushfire information in the Blue Mountains was launched on October 6.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, officially launched the website - a project of Springwood Neighbourhood Centre Co-Operative (SNCC) - at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub.
The CEO of SNCC, Toni Quigley, said: "We are delighted to have a 'one-stop shop' of localised bushfire information. We know that the Blue Mountains has 27 unique villages with different needs; however, through our website and preparedness activities, we aim to unite everyone as one bush fire-ready community.
"SNCC has created a local resource directory that extends our reach beyond Springwood to support and empower the wider Blue Mountains community."
The website is a critical part of Blue Mountains Bush Fire Resilience, a new locally-led initiative. To complement the website, a roadshow of preparedness events and property preparation services are being delivered across the Mountains to help residents prepare their homes and household for a bushfire.
SNCC project leader, Katherine Starr, said "our objective was to design a website connecting Blue Mountains residents with a trusted and simplified source of bushfire information, resources and support".
"You can search the directory by category, keyword or phase - Prepare, Respond and Recover.
"Based on community feedback, we know that our awareness events are already helping seniors think about how they need to prepare for the bushfire season," said Ms Starr.
Susan Templeman said it was important to empower the community following disasters - which this project does.
"Springwood Neighbourhood Centre absolutely stepped up in coming up with something that will not just help us reconnect and recover from a fire," she said, "but it is also a really practical and tangible way to help people prepare and respond to fires."
The project team has been crisscrossing the Mountains, having already held events in Springwood, Blackheath, Lawson, Mount Wilson, Glenbrook and Katoomba.
The team will be delivering more awareness events, including market stalls, pizza nights and bushfire information sessions with experts.
To view the website, learn about the preparedness events being held in your area or express an interest in the bushfire property preparation service, visit bmbushfire.org.au or phone 4751 3033.
The initiative was made possible through a grant received under the Bush Fire Local Economic Recovery Fund. Jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments, the grant supports the social and economic recovery of communities impacted by the 2019-2020 bushfires through locally led initiatives.
