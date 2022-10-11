Blue Mountains Gazette

New website launched to help Blue Mountains community prepare, respond and recover from bushfires

Updated October 11 2022 - 12:05am, first published 12:00am
A new website that is a "one-stop shop" for bushfire information in the Blue Mountains was launched on October 6.

