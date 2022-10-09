Yarramundi Bridge closed due to flood waters

Flood waters have closed Yarramundi Bridge at Agnes Banks.
The closure has cut off the most direct route between the Springwood-Winmalee area and the Hawkesbury.
The bridge, which is usually the first to go under in flood conditions, was closed on Sunday, October 9.
The closure comes as essential night roadworks to fix storm damage in the Upper Mountains have started in the Megalong Valley.
Megalong Road closed for essential night roadworks from Sunday, October 9. The work will continue until Tuesday, October 11 and all access to the Valley will be shut off while it is underway.
In a statement Blue Mountains City Council said the road will be closed for essential work from 8pm each night until 5am.
"All access in and out of the valley will be closed. We apologise for the inconvenience, but the work is essential," the statement said.
