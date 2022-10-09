Blue Mountains Gazette

Yarramundi Bridge closed due to flood waters

Updated October 10 2022 - 11:13pm, first published October 9 2022 - 9:21pm
Flood waters at Yarramundi Bridge on Monday morning, October 10. Picture by Live Traffic, taken south of Springwood Road looking north towards Yarramundi Bridge.

Flood waters have closed Yarramundi Bridge at Agnes Banks.

