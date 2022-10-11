Blue Mountains Gazette

Two men face kidnapping charges over alleged incident in Blackheath

October 11 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two men face kidnapping charges over alleged incident in Blackheath

Two 18-year-old men have been refused bail and are due to appear in court in November over charges including aggravated break and entry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.