Two men face kidnapping charges over alleged incident in Blackheath

Two 18-year-old men have been refused bail and are due to appear in court in November over charges including aggravated break and entry.
Police will allege the men threatened two Blackheath men, both 19, with a machete and other weapons before forcing them to electronically transfer money to them.
The 18-year-olds, from Leura and Hazelbrook, were also charged with kidnapping with intent to commit a serious indictable offence following the alleged incident on September 26.
A 17-year-old youth from Lawson has also been charged.
Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine said the alleged incident took place at a home in Mountbatten Street, Blackheath.
The three individuals were arrested by September 30.
The two 18-year-olds are due to appear in Penrith Local Court on November 25. The 17-year-old was granted conditional bail to appear at Parramatta Children's Court on October 13.
About 1am on October 8, Hazelbrook Primary School was broken into after vandals smashed a large glass panel door and entered the school.
While inside, they allegedly stole several Makita brand power tools that were temporarily being stored at the school.
The incident is under investigation by Blue Mountains police.
Anyone with information/ footage is urged to contact Springwood Police on 4751 0299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Around 4.30am on Sunday September 11 a Springwood business was broken into, after the offenders gained entry by damaging a security gate.
Police allege a large quantity of tools was stolen "causing considerable property damage in the process".
A 48-year-old St Marys man was arrested on September 21 and charged with multiple offences.
Offences include larceny, dispose of property - theft, goods in custody suspected of being stolen and destroying property.
He was given conditional bail and will attend Penrith Court on October 20. The investigation is ongoing.
About 10pm on September 22, police stopped a Nissan Patrol leaving a carpark in Glenbrook. The 32-year-old Kingswood driver was subjected to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive indication for alcohol.
His licence was suspended and he was charged with mid range drink driving. Police said it is a reminder to the community that all police vehicles can carry out random breath and drug testing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.