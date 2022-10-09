Students ready for Schools Spectacular spotlight

Three high school students from the Blue Mountains are gearing up for the performance of their lives in November.
Belle Hirst, Charli Couzin and Jackson Fitzgerald are all featured artists in this year's Schools Spectacular, which is returning to Sydney after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Year 12 Winmalee High School student, Belle Hirst will be one of 11 backing vocalists in this year's show, which is titled "Creating the Magic".
"We have a huge amount of music to learn, as we are singing for almost every song in the show but I really love working in a group and singing harmonies," she said.
"Everyone is very committed and we all work well together so it's been a very enjoyable experience."
Winmalee's Charli Couzin, 13, is already impressing audiences with her powerful voice and said she is thrilled to be part of Schools Spectacular.
The year 8 student at Nepean Creative and Performing Arts High School said rehearsals, held during the school holidays, were fabulous.
"Learning, developing and perfecting my craft has been an amazing experience. I really enjoy working on my stage presence, to me it's important that music makes an audience feel emotion," she said.
"I want to give my all to a song and show passion to create feelings about a song for the entire audience."
Seventeen-year-old Jackson Fitzgerald will perform vocals on two songs - Crowd Go Crazy, an upbeat John Legend hit, and hip-hop number, Tick Tick Boom.
"I'll also be in a magical rendition of the Coldplay classic Fix You as well as our finale [but] I'll keep that a secret for the show," he said.
The year 11 Winmalee High School student said rehearsals were "definitely intense but really fun and beneficial".
"Through the week-long journey, I got to properly meet so many incredible people whether that be featured artists, backing vocalists, members of the amazing school spec organisational team, or even just locals in and around the area where we were rehearsing."
Jackson said he can't wait for November to arrive.
"I think it's going to be a mixture of excitement and questioning reality. I honestly don't think it will feel truly real until I'm stepping out on that stage in front of a packed-out Qudos Bank Arena, even then I think I'm going to be slightly pinching myself," he said.
"But overall I think I will just be ready to perform and hopefully put on the best show of the year!"
Schools Spectacular is the largest variety event in the world and showcases the creative talents of NSW public school students. It is produced by the Arts Unit at the NSW Department of Education. This year's show features 4,700 public school students. Performances will be held on November 25 and November 26. Bookings: www.ticketek.com.au or phone 13 28 49.
