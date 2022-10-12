Blue Mountains Gazette

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney addresses Catholic education conference in Leura

By Tom Walker
Updated October 12 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney has visited Leura to speak on the state of education for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.