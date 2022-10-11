Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Music festival makes a welcome muddy return to Katoomba

By B C Lewis
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:00am
The Blue Mountains Music Festival made a welcome but muddy comeback on the weekend after two cancellations and one postponement due to COVID-19 and flooding.

Local News

