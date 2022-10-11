The Blue Mountains Music Festival made a welcome but muddy comeback on the weekend after two cancellations and one postponement due to COVID-19 and flooding.
Australia's favourite hillbilly songstress Kasey Chambers rocked out the Katoomba festival's big top tent on Friday night telling the audience that she was "so keen to go even if a rocket ship had landed in my backyard I would have said see ya to the aliens".
She spent her one and only gig giving her band members, including rocker-inspiration dad, a playful roasting. "I'd dock his pay, if I paid him," she said when he interrupted her banter. Every song felt joyful - earning her a standing ovation at the end
.
Crowds flocked to enjoy big names including soulful John Butler, cheeky Harry Manx, accomplished ThornBird (The Waifs' Vikki Thorn) and lesser known artists like those closer to home - the stunning Eagle and the Wolf (albeit without the Eagle who had injured his hand woodchopping) who stunned the small Clarendon audience and those at the RSL Club's new Blues Room stage.
Katoomba's Nic Danta performed a tribute to saxophonist Neill Duncan. Duncan of the Three Handed Beat Bandits was a festival regular who died from lymphoma. Crowds also enjoyed the intimate setting of the newly named PC's bar in honour of Peter Clark who also lost a battle with cancer last year.
The 26th Blue Mountains Music Festival will be held on March 17, 18 and 19, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.