Blue Mountains Gazette

Temporary closure for South Lawson Park as work starts on next stage of new shared path

Updated October 10 2022 - 6:00am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South Lawson Park has been temporarily closed from today [October 10] so that the next stage of a park upgrade can be completed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.