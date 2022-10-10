Temporary closure for South Lawson Park as work starts on next stage of new shared path

South Lawson Park has been temporarily closed from today [October 10] so that the next stage of a park upgrade can be completed.
The closure means dogs can be kept away from areas where pre-seal treatment has been applied in dog on-leash areas along the path route.
Park visitors may recall the pre-seal treatment, a standard part of preparing for asphalt paths, was used during the construction of the first 800 metres of path in July this year. The pre-seal, while not harmful, helps the asphalt layer to adhere to the compacted road base.
Despite signs at main entry points to the park warning of the works, and the area being cordoned off with flag bunting, off-leash dogs are regularly entering the works zone in the current on-leash area.
Council has received reports dogs have had to be treated over the weekend to have the pre-seal removed from their paws.
"Unfortunately, we have received reports that some dogs have entered this area and have come into contact with the pre-sealing material which can be difficult to remove," said Blue Mountains CEO, Dr Rosemary Dillon.
"Continued wet weather has delayed covering the pre-sealing treatment with asphalt and we're hopeful this work can be completed this week. The decision to close the park until the asphalting work can be completed is a necessary precaution and allows us to get the job done as soon as site conditions allow.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to park users, or any stress that has been caused to dog owners. But we do need dog owners to follow signage at the park and to be mindful of any cordoned off areas in the future, or the park may have to close until the project is completed entirely."
Given the ongoing wet weather, council has also reinforced sediment control measures and installed floating absorbent booms to contain any potential run-off from the pre-sealing treatment.
Council hopes this stage of works for the asphalt path will be completed this week (weather permitting).
The new section of path extends along the northern side of the park and some work will also be done on the path within the dog off leash area.
"Over the last few months, we've been making the most of every break in the weather to progress the park upgrade. In addition to the first 800 metres of the path laid in July, it's been pleasing to see new garden beds, landscaping, park furniture, dog agility equipment and fencing take shape," said Dr Dillon.
The current work follows additional community consultation about the park upgrades in March which showed that a majority of residents support the vision for the park and the current plans and are eager for the project to be completed.
In addition to the path, the current project at South Lawson Park will also provide:
"South Lawson Park is an expansive, beautiful open space that everyone in the community should to be able to enjoy. A big part of delivering on that vision, supported by the community, is providing over two kilometres of shared, accessible pathway that opens the park up for a wide range of users and uses," said Dr Dillon.
The project is currently forecast to be complete by the end of January 2023, but forecast La Nia weather conditions in coming months may delay this completion date.
The project has been funded under the Western Parkland City Liveability Program, which is part of the Western Sydney City Deal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.