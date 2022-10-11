A sun-kissed Mediterranean island set against a backdrop of the Aegean Sea, and a soundtrack of beloved ABBA classics is the setting for Mamma Mia!, which will be presented by Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS) in October.
The upcoming production of Mamma Mia! stars Caleb Hamwood as groom-to-be Sky, whose wedding provides the setting for the island's matrimonial mayhem. Hamwood has a special connection to BMMS - his mother, Sandy Morrison, performed with the society back in the early 1980s.
Blue Mountains Musical Society was established in 1981 when two music-loving friends brought together a group of performers, musicians, and creatives to stage the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta Trial by Jury at Springwood Uniting Church.
Spurred on by the success of this production, a committee was formed, and the musical society began. The following year the society was invited to perform an encore of their inaugural production at the 100-year anniversary of the Carcoar Courthouse in the NSW Central West. A young Sandy Morrison was invited to join this performance by a friend.
"I loved starting off with a bang at Carcoar," said Morrison.
"We marched down the street in full dress-up and performed at the actual courthouse. I can remember the excitement of that experience to this day."
Following this, Morrison was involved with the society for several years, performing in Viva Mexico, Patience, Lady Audley's Secret, Annie Get Your Gun, The Gondoliers, and South Pacific. Being part of a musical society was not just about the performance but about "being part of a wonderful community of people" who all "shared a joy", she said.
Forty years later, her son Caleb has found a similar joy.
"It's very much the community that makes it special," he said.
"When I started with BMMS I didn't know a single person, and now I walk into rehearsals and I don't think there is a single person that I'm not friendly with."
Morrison has enjoyed seeing her son have the same experiences she did when performing with the society.
"In such a short time I have seen him experience all the same things that made that time in my life so special."
Mamma Mia! will be the first time that Hamwood has performed outside of school, having previously been in Winmalee High School's productions of The Addams Family and Little Shop of Horrors, as well as performing in Pulse and Schools Spectacular.
The pair have been to see every BMMS show in the last five or six years.
"We've always made it a priority to go," said Morrison.
"Every time I say to Caleb, 'You could do that, you could do that!'. I always love watching Caleb perform."
The connection between the pair in real life is reflected in the characters on stage in Mamma Mia!. The show follows the story of mother and daughter Donna and Sophie, who explore love and connections across time, all to the tune of timeless ABBA melodies.
The Swedish band's music has long been regarded as having the ability to bring people together and that's certainly the case for Hamwood and his mum.
"Arrival by ABBA was the first album I owned," said Morrison.
"You cannot help but feel the happiness, nostalgia for some of us, and upbeat joy for those a little younger," said Hamwood.
"It's the kind of musical that truly defines light-hearted fun."
Mamma Mia! is playing at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub from October 22 to November 6. Tickets are available online at www.bmms.org.au/book-tickets, by calling 02 4723 5050 or in person at the venue. The cost is $49 for adults, $45 for concessions and $39 for children under 16. A 10 percent discount applies for groups of 15 or more. There is a special price for one night only, Friday October 28, when all tickets are just $39.
