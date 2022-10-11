Blue Mountains Gazette

Family connections run strong in Blue Mountains Musical Society production of Mamma Mia!

By Mitchell Wassink
Updated October 11 2022 - 4:39am, first published 3:42am
Caleb Hamwood and his mum, Sandy Morrison. Picture by by Aubtin Namdar

A sun-kissed Mediterranean island set against a backdrop of the Aegean Sea, and a soundtrack of beloved ABBA classics is the setting for Mamma Mia!, which will be presented by Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS) in October.

