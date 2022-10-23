Sightings is an exhibition designed by local artist Ellissa Nolan.
With a broad variety of parrot species 'sighted' in our world-heritage environment, Nolan has referred to research created by the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute as a key driver for this exhibition.
Creating original watercolour artworks for 16 locally living parrots, Nolan has further explored creative abstraction of the concept through mixed media, sculptural interpretation and creating a unique colour palette and pattern designs for this exhibition.
The exhibition will be held at Braemar Gallery, Springwood, from November 23-December 18.
Nolan is passionate about painting native wildlife and using arts as a means for creative expression. She owns and runs Sakura Art Studio.
