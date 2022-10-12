Blue Mountains Gazette

Toni Childs in concert at The Joan in Penrith

Updated October 14 2022 - 5:18am, first published October 12 2022 - 2:05am
Toni Childs will perform at The Joan in Penrith on October 27. Picture by Rae Mitchell

Blue Mountains music fans will get the chance to join the legendary Toni Childs in Penrith on October 27 for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works.

