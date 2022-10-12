Toni Childs in concert at The Joan in Penrith

Blue Mountains music fans will get the chance to join the legendary Toni Childs in Penrith on October 27 for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works.
And if the Grammy-nominated artist's recent concert in Springwood is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat.
"My husband and I are still in awe of the experience of last night's concert," Jenni Webster said of the October 8 concert at the Blue Mountains Theatre.
"Toni Childs is an empath, a warrior for the planet and humanity and a talented, soulful artist."
Clinton Todd said: "What an amazing night. It was more like an intimate session than a concert. A lot of storytelling which set the mood."
Childs will be performing hits and fan favourites from her albums Union, House of Hope, the Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith in the first hour of her show.
The second hour will be an introduction to her new music, from two very special albums, It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.
Childs is a celebrated singer/songwriter known for her powerful voice, inspiring independent spirit and crafted storytelling. With fans around the world, she has produced a list of international hits including Don't Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin', Walk and Talk Like Angels, Many Rivers to Cross, and I've Got to Go Now.
Over Childs' illustrious career she has opened for Bob Dylan and performed duets with greats such as Al Green and Peter Gabriel. She has toured the world over gaining a much loved fan base.
Toni Childs will perform at The Joan in Penrith at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 27. Bookings: www.thejoan.com.au
