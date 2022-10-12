Be inspired and join some of Australia's finest literary talent by livestream

Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub is partnering with the Blue Mountains Writers' Festival to livestream two events direct from The Carrington Hotel in Katoomba.
Broadcasting live on Saturday, October 22, you'll be able to listen to Rick Morton and George Haddad in conversation about the challenges of masculinity and hear Tony Birch and Annie-Marie Te Whiu talk about story and human connection.
Rick Morton (One Hundred Years of Dirt, My Year of Living Vulnerably) and George Haddad (Losing Face) look at issues of masculinity and class in writing and the mercurial line between lived experience and written representation.
Tony Birch has won the Victorian Premier's Literary Award for Indigenous Writing, the Patrick White Literary Award, and been shortlisted for the Miles Franklin Award. Treat yourself to this insightful session as Birch discusses his writing with cultural producer, writer, editor and weaver, and senior project manager of Red Room Poetry, Anne-Marie Te Whiu.
Author sessions will be live streamed in Studio 1, Blue Mountains Theatre, 106 Macquarie Road Springwood. Details: 9.30-10.30am: Living Vulnerably: In Conversation with Rick Morton and George Haddad; 11am-12noon: Talking Story and Human Connection with Tony Birch and Anne-Marie Te Whiu. All tickets: $5.50 (no booking fee).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.