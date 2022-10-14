They literally sold the family silver.
The Evatt family Johnson Brothers cutlery from 1924, with the monogram CE for Clive Evatt, was part of the treasures of Clive and Elizabeth Evatt's Blue Mountains Toy and Railway Museum 'Leuralla' auctioned off to the public last week.
It took four months of cataloging by Toy and Collectibles expert Colin Chestnut, who has been one of a team of four from Davidson Auctions living on site painstakingly going through the collection.
Minus six teaspoons and a dessert knife, the silver cutlery with ivorine handles sold for $1600, less than the expected $2000-$3000 estimate.
But other items, such as much of the train memorabilia and an old dolls house made during the First World War, well exceeded targets.
An early damaged 1870 cast iron and enamel NSW Railways General Waiting Room sign was expected to fetch under $400 but sold for $2,500.
An old two column station destination board, complete with turning knobs and a porcelain enamel clock faces with brass hands featuring southern and western lines, was expected to fetch between $500 and $900 and instead sold for $3,250.
A Wynyard porcelain station sign tipped to go for below $500 sold for $4,250. And an enamel tea room advertising sign went for $7,000 when it was valued at $250.
Leuralla's Dolls House, built by the original owner of Leuralla, E.P. Andreas, for his daughters Marjory and Alice, circa 1914, was expected to sell for under $300 and sold for ten times as much at $3,250.
The popular museum on Olympian Parade in Leura closed in May after floods, fire and COVID affected business. The sell-off of its contents saw 1500 items offered up to antiques aficionados at the Hydro Majestic Hotel on October 8 and 9 and at three online auctions in the days that followed
Mr Chestnut said the cataloging process had been "a very interesting experience living in such a grand, incredible house. The house has remained unchanged since 1912, it was a bit of a taste of what life was just after the turn of the century".
The Marklin HMS Terrible Tinplate Clockwork Battleship was the highest priced item at $20,000-$40,000 - and went under the hammer for $26,000.
A collection of US Presidential election pins and badges, personally collected by Clive Evatt over the years - from Eisenhower, Kennedy and Nixon, all the way to Obama and even Trump - sold for $10,000.
The felt-faced, hand-painted doll of Queen Elizabeth II as a young Princess, circa 1935, sold for $1600 - double what was expected - and a Luna Park chess set went for $11,000, also above its estimate of $4,000 to $7,000. The controversial Nazi toys were not part of the sale.
It's been almost 40 years since the renowned barrister, the late Clive Evatt, opened his grandfather Harry Andreas's Mountains mansion to the public in the form of a toy museum.
Established by Evatt and his wife Elizabeth in 1983, the pair scoured the globe for rare and collectible toy and railway memorabilia to create what was considered to be the most important collection of 20th century toys housed under one roof anywhere in the world.
Thousands of locals and tourists enjoyed seeing the items sourced from the great auction houses of Europe, America and the UK.
Mr Evatt's widow and Leuralla director, Elizabeth Evatt said the results were bittersweet.
"While the auction was indeed a success, the closure of Leuralla is the end of an era, and an undeniable loss, not only to me personally, but to the generations of families, tourists and locals, who have visited us over the last forty years," Mrs Evatt said.
"These toys are not only a part of world history, but also my own personal history. Clive and I single-handedly collected each and every piece in the museum over a 35-year period and as such, I have an emotional connection to, and know the story behind, each and every one. I can only hope that they will go on to be preserved and enjoyed for decades to come," she said.
Davidson Auctions director and auctioneer, Robert Davidson, called the results "impressive" and said it was unlikely such an astonishing and diverse collection would be offered again "in our lifetime".
Full results go to: https://auctions.davidsonauctions.com.au
