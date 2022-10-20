Springwood Christmas 'Shop Local' Late Night set to return

After a two year hiatus due to COVID019, the late night Christmas shopping event in Springwood is returning.
Organised by the Springwood and District Chamber of Commerce, the popular event will be held on Thursday, December 15.
Supported by Blue Mountains City Council and local community organisation, it will run from 5pm to 8.30pm
Springwood Chamber president Andrea Turner-Boys said: "It is as much a community celebration as it is a showcase for local businesses, and we very much missed it in the last two years. It will give a welcome boost to local businesses and a great opportunity for people to come together."
On the night there will be prizes for shoppers, and competitions for elves on shelves in participating local stores. The Red Cross will be offering gift wrapping for a gold coin donation.
The jolly man in red will also be making an appearance
Organisers are currently calling for local schools, singers, buskers and performers to participate on the night. Interested people, or previous participants, can email: info@springwoodchamber.com.au
Visit the Springwood Village Facebook page for updates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.