High school students in the Blue Mountains have joined students across the state starting their HSC exams this week.
Students at St Columba's Catholic College in Springwood were in high spirits as they left their final English exam on October 13, chatting and mentally preparing for the subjects to come.
Students interviewed by the Gazette agreed that English Paper 2 was much harder than the one the day before, but many were happy to have the subject behind them.
"I feel pretty good," said Curtis Glassford. "The feeling of getting English done is probably the biggest stress of the HSC exam, at least for me."
Curtis' classmates agreed. "Just a big weight off your shoulders," said Flynn Weston. "Don't gotta do it again."
Many students see English as a stressful subject because it is mandatory.
Despite this students were generally in good moods. Students Taleah Rust, Zofia Hammond and Charlotte Harris joked that the exam was better than the trials, as nobody was crying.
But early acceptance offers from universities have eased the pressure for many students, like Flynn Weston.
"If I didn't have that I reckon I probably would've burned out completely. I was already in a pretty bad spot."
St Columba's principal Phillip Scollard confirmed that UTS, Western Sydney, Macquarie and Wollongong universities have already sent out early entry offers to those sitting HSC exams.
"I don't have a figure on it, but I would be surprised if the majority of our kids didn't already have early entry offers to university," said Mr Scollard.
He also said there was an appropriate level of stress among the students.
"It's that balance between some stress but not too much stress. I would really worry if Year 12 arrived and [nobody was] concerned... but I would equally be really concerned if it was causing them to become sick or unwell, that would not be good," he said.
The St Columba's students are among tens of thousands sitting their exams throughout NSW.
NSW Education Standards Authority CEO Paul Martin said it was great to see exams going ahead as normal this year, following successful practical, performance and language oral exams.
"The HSC written exams are a mammoth operation that will take place over the next 18 days, with a total of 75,000 students involved in more than 400,000 exam sessions," said Mr Martin.
The HSC written exams will end on November 4, with students set to receive their results and ATARs on December 15.
