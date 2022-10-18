A new book by Katoomba author Brendan Atkins reveals fascinating insights into the world of natural history museums, Sydney society and a local landmark, Weemala.
Called The Naturalist, the acclaimed book documents the life of Allan Riverstone McCulloch, a zoologist at the Australian Museum.
"I became interested in McCulloch when I worked at the museum as editor of their magazine," said Atkins.
"McCulloch was the museum's golden boy - a senior scientist, creative exhibition designer and adventurer."
McCulloch achieved many firsts in his short career, culminating in the first complete checklist of Australian fishes. He was also a skilled illustrator, practising at Julian Ashton's Sydney Art School for many years. He died tragically in 1925 at the age of 40.
"I was surprised to find that his uncle Andrew Hardie McCulloch, a politician, solicitor and venture capitalist, had built Weemala at Faulconbridge in 1882," said Atkins.
"Weemala's entrance archway keystone still bears the McCulloch family coat of arms and motto (Vi et Animo, meaning Strength and Courage - but misspelt by the stonemason as Viet Animo).
"Allan moved there with his parents and sisters to help his father Herbert recover from tuberculosis in 1887."
But not even the curative air of the Blue Mountains could save Herbert, who one chilly September morning took his last breath. A year later Andrew McCulloch went bankrupt and had to sell his mountain retreat.
"As many locals know, Weemala was part of an enclave that included Sir Alfred Stephen; the Rev Charles Badham and former Premier of NSW, Sir James Martin," said Atkins.
"They even had a private railway station, Numantia, which you can see today from the highway and rail line."
Atkins believes the historic buildings and grounds should be conserved for public enjoyment.
"It's a shame to see such a rich part of our local heritage left to rot," he said. "The stone walls and tower room of Weemala could be stabilised and the former gardens restored to create an interesting recreation area for the people."
The Naturalist: the remarkable life of Allan Riverstone McCulloch is published by NewSouth Publishing in association with the Lord Howe Island Historical Society and Museum. The book was officially launched at the Carrington Hotel library in Katoomba on October 12.
