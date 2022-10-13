Blue Mountains Gazette

Stay at home if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms despite rule change, urges Dr Victor Carey of Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District

By Damien Madigan
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:41am, first published October 13 2022 - 10:28pm
Dr Victor Carey, Director of Public Health at Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District. Picture supplied

The head of public health for the Blue Mountains and Nepean has urged people to continue "to look after one another" despite the end of mandatory COVID-19 isolation.

