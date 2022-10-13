The head of public health for the Blue Mountains and Nepean has urged people to continue "to look after one another" despite the end of mandatory COVID-19 isolation.
Dr Victor Carey said people should continue to stay at home if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have tested positive to the virus.
The scrapping of mandatory stay-at-home orders took effect from Friday, October 14.
"What I really urge people to do is look after one another," said Dr Carey, Director of Public Health at Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District.
"If you have symptoms, or COVID, then you want to do the best you can to not potentially infect someone else - your family, your friends, or your work colleagues - and that means staying at home.
"That has been one of the good lessons we've learned over the last two years and that has to continue even though the regulations have changed."
Dr Carey said if you must head out, wear a mask.
"Hopefully the old view that you should soldier on has gone now," he said. "Soldiering on and going to work is actually not helpful to anyone around you because you might be giving them an illness. Don't soldier on anymore. Stay at home if you're unwell, until you get better."
Registration of a positive rapid antigen test (RAT) is also no longer mandatory, but Dr Carey has asked people to continue the practice voluntarily.
"We are encouraging that because it allows people to access medical support if they need it and it gives us an ability to monitor what's happening," he said. "If we don't know how many cases there are, we can't tell if cases are climbing and therefore implement appropriate control measures."
Dr Carey was hopeful people would continue with safety measures, despite a relaxing of the rules.
"The community in the Nepean Blue Mountains has been incredible. They have generally followed the recommendations and guidelines - and they've supported each other by doing that," he said.
For more advice on how to stay safe and prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including COVID-19, visit www.nsw.gov.au.
