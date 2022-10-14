Volunteers urged to join Winter Magic Festival committee if parade to return

Katoomba's Winter Magic Festival organisers have urged new people to join the committee if the event's popular parade is to return.
"Our goal is to develop the festival to its full potential and, if members want, see the return of the festival parade. However, a good turnout is needed to make this happen," said committee spokesperson Alex Carey.
Community members can join the committee at the annual general meeting held at the Palais Royale, Katoomba at 4pm on Sunday, October 23.
"The past several years have been difficult for events, especially here in the Blue Mountains," said Mr Carey. "The festival was forced to shut down twice due to the pandemic. In 2022, the focus was to support local artists as well as business in the region, especially Katoomba Street and this was achieved.
"Whilst the committee has received support from the Black Summer Bush Fire Relief Fund, the committee is unable to host the highlight - the festival parade - without immediate and stronger community involvement," he said.
"The Winter Magic Festival is the backbone that supports the creative and colourful characters that visit and reside in the Mountains and unites people of all minorities and backgrounds."
Mr Carey said the festival's plan for 2023 is to "activate more areas around town so that we are in a better position to improve on the festival's original format for the 30th anniversary in 2024".
"This timeline is reliant on the dedicated commitment of the festival members, especially the management committee, who volunteer their time," he said.
