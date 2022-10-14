Blue Mountains Gazette

Volunteers urged to join Winter Magic Festival committee if parade to return

October 14 2022 - 5:00am
Katoomba's Winter Magic Festival organisers have urged new people to join the committee if the event's popular parade is to return.

