And let the exams begin ... Advertising Feature

HSC written exams start in NSW on October 12 and finish on November 4. Picture Shutterstock

More than 67,000 NSW students are on track to complete their HSC this year.

The number of students - 67,327 to be exact - makes the Higher School Certificate the most popular school credential in Australia in 2022.

Another 8166 students are studying one or more HSC courses in 2022; most of these students are not yet in year 12.

Of the total 75,493 students studying one or more HSC courses, 39,134 are females, and 36,359 are males.

Most students - 61,344 - are studying for the HSC at schools in major cities. The others are studying in regional (11,534) and remote (2453) areas of NSW, and a small number (161) outside Australia.

The most popular courses are English (compulsory), Mathematics, Biology, Business Studies, Personal Development, Health & Physical Education, Studies of Religion, Legal Studies, Modern History, Chemistry, Community and Family Studies, Visual Arts, Physics, Hospitality, Ancient History and Industrial Technology.

A quarter of the total cohort - 19,103 students - are enrolled in at least one HSC Vocational Educational and Training (VET) course. Of these, 17,080 are enrolled in one or more of the VET Industry curriculum frameworks and 2344 students are enrolled in at least one HSC Life Skills course.

Just 5317 students are enrolled in at least one HSC Language course, with Japanese the most popular, followed by French, Italian, Chinese and Spanish.

The snapshots are provided by the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA).

HSC written exams start on Wednesday, October 12 and finish on Friday, November 4. Results will be released on Thursday, December 15.

Good luck to each and every HSC student in 2022.

FUN FACTS