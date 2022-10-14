I've Got the World on a String at The Joan

Morning Melodies at The Joan in October features an award-winning violin virtuoso and stellar performers.
Multi-award winner and violin virtuoso, Ian Cooper, heads up a talented cast of performers which includes Brian Lorenz and Grace Rizzo.
Cooper will pull at your heart strings with his renditions of hot gypsy music along with some classical, jazz, country and Irish fiddle.
Always a crowd pleaser, Grace Rizzo will take you on a trip around the world with her selection of music including a tribute to Edith Piaf and The Sound of Music.
Back by popular demand is Brian Lorenz, the song and dance man with an extraordinary vocal range, who sings everything from musical theatre to pop to opera. And, the fabulous musicians of the Greg Hooper Trio will be performing.
Morning Melodies: I've Got the World on a String is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on October 26 at 11am. Morning Tea is served from 10. Duration 90 minutes. Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22. Purchase on the day $25. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/ive-got-the-world-on-a-string/
