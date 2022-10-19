Blue Mountains Gazette

Blaxland Tip: vapour system improves smell

By B C Lewis
October 19 2022 - 9:30pm
In a win for the Blaxland community, Blue Mountains Council has heard efforts to fix the odour problem at Blaxland Tip have worked.

B C Lewis

