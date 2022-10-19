In a win for the Blaxland community, Blue Mountains Council has heard efforts to fix the odour problem at Blaxland Tip have worked.
In March new Labor Cr Nyree Fisher told the council meeting that about one third of Ward 4 residents were now affected by the Attunga Road facility's "putrid, hot, humid, stinking smell [that was] extending across a wide area and throughout the day".
In May a "wall of vapour" system was installed - dramatically reducing the smell from the super tip.
"Odour complaints have decreased," Cr Fisher said. "It's been a really positive outcome," she said.
The Vapour Guard system was installed on the landfill boundary for $60,000 and then $20,000 annually. It has been used successfully at Lucas Heights, the mayor, Mark Greenhill, said.
At the September council meeting, the mayor praised the work of council and the CEO for the improvements.
"It is literally a wall of vapour that prevents odour escaping the tip and is friendly to the environment. It actually worked. It's a significant win," he said.
Council engaged numerous experts to address the odour since 2021. Both the mayor and Cr Fisher live near the tip.
