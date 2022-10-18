Scanner delivering results Advertising Feature

Director Radiologist Dr Tinku Kooner with MP Susan Templeman, chief operating officer Antony Clarke and Blue Mountains Councillor Brent Hoare at the official unveiling of the new CT scanner. Photo supplied

Quantum Radiology in Springwood is proud to announce the recent installation of the new Canon Aquilion Prime SP CT scanning system.

The sophisticated CT scanner - which offers the very latest in medical technology - will significantly enhance and improve the imaging centre's diagnostic capabilities.

The newly developed AIDR 3D technology - which stands for Adaptive Iterative Dose Reduction - is an algorithm designed to lower radiation dose by up to 75 per cent while still maximising image quality.

When combined with ultra-helical scanning, it ensures patients are scanned as fast as possible at low dose levels, while delivering exceptional image quality.

Owner Dr Tinku Kooner proudly unveiled the new CT machine last Wednesday night and talked about what it would mean to the community of Springwood.

The event hosted by the clinic gave local doctors, referring practitioners and community members, including local MP Susan Templeman, a chance to hear about the machine and see it in action.

"The scanner's speed, versatility and accuracy can provide timely answers for doctors and their patients. It is undoubtedly making a big difference to the local community already,'' Dr Kooner said.

"Our patients can be assured that their health is in the hands of Australia's best medical experts, delivering accurate and reliable reports every time."

The evening was a great success. It ended with a traditional Japanese Sake Barrel Ceremony called "Kagami-Biraki" which was hosted by the medical team at Canon - the manufacturers of the machine - to mark the transition of a new stage.

Quantum Radiology Springwood is an independent, modern and comprehensive practice which provides a bulk billing service for both diagnostic and interventional radiology including x-ray, ultrasound, dental imaging and CT services.

It is also committed to effective pain management for treatment of patients suffering from acute and chronic pain, particularly for back pain and work related injuries.

Quantum Radiology's sister clinic, Nepean Radiology in Penrith, offers additional services including 3D mammography, 3T Wide Bore MRI and nuclear medicine services.

The clinic is one of the very few providers Australia-wide to run the highest advancement of CT technology. It prides itself on delivering the highest standard of diagnostic and intervention medical imaging and patient care.