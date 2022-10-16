When Paddy Trihey and Shane Hutton approached the home straight of the Lonely Mountain Ultra, officials thought they were part of the 22 kilometre run group.
But the shock in the voice of race director Scott Hazelton said it all.
It went along the lines of: "Oh wait, these are the first finishers in our 30km event."
The two, running in tandem on October 15, had no intention for there to be an overall winner. Although Trihey did technically finish one second in front, despite their best efforts to cross at the same time.
In a time of two hours, 42 minutes and 19 seconds, the Blue Mountains duo put in an extraordinary effort considering third place was six minutes behind.
Former Leura resident Trihey, who was enticed to the event by Orange's Christian Presslaber, brought Hutton along for the ride and the two didn't initially intend on finishing equal.
"We were planning on going out, pushing each other and running everything, we're good pacemakers for each other," they said.
But with a grueling finish, the two decided it was better to end the race side by side.
"It was a great run, we treated it like a half marathon pace and just suffered through the last 10 kilometres," they said.
"We made an agreement before that (final stretch) to finish together because the last 10 kilometres we worked hard to make it.
Held on Mount Canobolas, the event was designed to be a challenge for any competitor.
With a sea of cars entering your sight travelling at Cargo Road, there was no denying the amount of foot traffic embarking on the trails for all nine events.
Despite previous rain, Trihey said the track help up well except for one patch.
"It was a really good course but there was a little road at the back were I felt like a drunk giraffe," he laughed.
"My legs were going everywhere and I couldn't move forward so the mud was interesting."
In the events before the two finished, Tim Broxup was the first male to complete the 11km while Bathurst's Kellie Gibson was the first female.
In the 22km race, Matt North and Melanie McDonald were first placed while Shannon Proffitt was first placed female in the 30km event.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
