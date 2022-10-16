Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood Tennis Club celebrates centenary with guest Wally Masur

By Tom Walker
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:55am, first published October 16 2022 - 10:32pm
Springwood Tennis Club has celebrated its 100th anniversary, with Australian tennis icon Wally Masur attending as a special guest.

