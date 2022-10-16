Springwood Tennis Club has celebrated its 100th anniversary, with Australian tennis icon Wally Masur attending as a special guest.
More than 200 community members came together on Sunday, October 16 to celebrate with lunch, coaching, a history display, and social tennis with a ball machine and radar gun.
Springwood Tennis Club President Craig Martin thanked people who built the club into what it is today.
"To celebrate the 100 years, and given the quality of the facilities that we have here, it's just a testament to the local tennis community and the local volunteers," Mr Martin told the Gazette.
Television commentator and former Davis Cup captain Wally Masur commended Springwood for reaching its centenary.
"In any sport, [clubs] are a massive part of the health of the sport... I grew up playing in a club just like this down in Canberra. So, [it's] nice to come and see that it's been keeping on for 100 years," Mr Masur told the Gazette.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill spoke about the value of local clubs to local communities.
"What's important is this stuff. This is where community is made, events like this, where people volunteer their time to make the place in which we live better because they were here," said Cr Greenhill.
Springwood Tennis Club began in August 1922 with two tennis courts near Silva Road. By 2000 the club had expanded to 12 courts in its current location in Spring Street.
