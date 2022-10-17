Melbourne Songwriters Collective, featuring Chev Person and Pia Nesvara and Stav, along with special guest Maizy Coombes will be live in concert at Junction 142 in the Uniting Church, Katoomba, on Saturday, October 29.
The talented performers are the small but powerful Chilean-Australian artist Pia Nesvara, swirly bedroom producer Chev Person, and introspective and playful artist, Stab (Folk Alliance Australia's 2018 young artist of the year).
Their live shows bring out each songwriter's unique story and are full of surprises. Spontaneously joining in on each other's songs with harmonies, their performances look like improvised instrumental melodies and subtle percussive grooves intertwined with intimate stories of joy, sadness and life experiences with honest sharing of their song-writing processes.
As culturally diverse, female-identifying musicians, the collective are aware of the importance to push and elevate their music and share their stories. The collective is community oriented and has an ethos of sharing musical expression, and sharing stories and cultures interactively with audiences.
Their live set can be seen as a mix of folk/singer-songwriter and soul, combining guitars, keyboard and three-part vocal harmony, written both individually and collaboratively.
Their debut performance via the Folk Alliance (Folk Unlocked) in February 2021 saw the group representing Melbourne songwriters on an International online stage, sharing each other's songs, song-writing insights and intimate stories of culture and experience.
Their special guest, Blue Mountains-based Maizy Coombes, is an endearing violinist/songwriter with a contemporary folk sound beneath wholesome lyricism. Her approach to life is equal parts adorable, resourceful and sneaky, all of which is reflected brightly in her music.
Using a loop pedal to support herself, this unique soundscape has the ability to bring out tears as you apply make-up or brush your teeth, yet still leave you feeling contemplative and joyous.
On Saturday, October 29, doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Tickets $30 discount pre-sale or $35 cash at the door. See www.fusionboutique.com.au.
Junction142 is a smoke/drug/alcohol free zone.
