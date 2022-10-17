Blue Mountains Gazette

Female performers' shining mix of folk and soul at Katoomba

Updated October 20 2022 - 10:43pm, first published October 17 2022 - 12:42am
Melbourne Songwriters Collective. Picture by Monique Clare

Melbourne Songwriters Collective, featuring Chev Person and Pia Nesvara and Stav, along with special guest Maizy Coombes will be live in concert at Junction 142 in the Uniting Church, Katoomba, on Saturday, October 29.

