If you're driving around the Blue Mountains this October and pass a cyclist in a blue tutu, you've likely spotted Andrew Fuge on his annual charity bike ride.
For the past five years, Mr Fuge has grabbed his bike and hit the local bush and roads every October to fundraise for cancer research for children.
This includes some cheeky novelties as he reaches donation milestones.
"From day one I dyed my hair blue. My daughters painted my fingernails for me... I've dressed up [in] an alien costume. Every ride I'm doing between now and the end of the month I'm wearing a blue tutu," said the Hazelbrook resident.
"I'll do a full wax, I have no dramas with that."
Mr Fuge aims to ride 400 kilometres and raise $2,500 by October 31. He has currently raised $1,850. He is persevering in this goal, despite the weather conditions.
"The rain's slowing me up a little bit, but I still get out there regardless. I want to get the 400 done," he said.
This year is particularly personal as his mother is currently battling with cancer.
"Cancer... it's a terrible disease. This year's hit me out of the blue, and I'm just trying to raise awareness. It's terrible to see a loved one go through [that] pain and suffering," he said.
You can donate to Mr Fuge's cause by visiting www.greatcyclechallenge.com.au and searching for Andrew Fuge. All donations go to the Children's Medical Research Institute in Westmead.
