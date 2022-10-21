Blue Mountains Gazette

Hazelbrook cyclist Andre Fuge dons blue tutu for Great Cycle Challenge

By Tom Walker
October 21 2022 - 6:00am
If you're driving around the Blue Mountains this October and pass a cyclist in a blue tutu, you've likely spotted Andrew Fuge on his annual charity bike ride.

