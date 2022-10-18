Blue Mountains Gazette

Archibald Prize 2022 is coming to Blue Mountains Cultural Centre

Updated October 18 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains Cultural Centre is turning 10 years old and the gallery is celebrating by bringing the Archibald Prize 2022 to the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.