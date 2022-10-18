Blue Mountains Cultural Centre is turning 10 years old and the gallery is celebrating by bringing the Archibald Prize 2022 to the Blue Mountains.
This major highlight exhibition will be held at the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery from Saturday, October 22 to December 4.
The annual Archibald Prize is eagerly anticipated by artists and audiences alike. Judged by the trustees of the Art Gallery of NSW, the prize is awarded to the best portrait painting. Since 1921 it has highlighted figures from all walks of life, from famous faces to local heroes, reflecting back to us the stories of our times. This touring exhibition is an opportunity to see the finalists in the Archibald Prize 2022.
This year the Archibald Prize 2022 regional tour features four local Blue Mountains finalists: Nick Stathopoulos, Matthew Lynn, Robert Malherbe and Joan Ross.
The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre last hosted the Archibald Prize in 2016.
Art lovers can also see some budding portrait artists work on display by visiting the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub who will exhibit the 2022 Young Archies for the duration of the Archibald Prize 2022 exhibition.
