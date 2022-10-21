Blue Mountains Gazette

Archibald Prize 2022 is coming to Blue Mountains Cultural Centre

October 21 2022 - 6:00am
The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre at Katoomba is turning 10 years old and the gallery is celebrating by bringing the Archibald Prize 2022 to the Mountains.

