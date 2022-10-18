Blue Mountains Gazette

Bush Lemons bushwalkers hold Victorian costume walk at Medlow Bath

Updated October 18 2022 - 3:52am, first published 2:15am
Lesbian bushwalking group the Bush Lemons has stepped back in time by holding a Victorian costume walk.

Local News

