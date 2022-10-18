Lesbian bushwalking group the Bush Lemons has stepped back in time by holding a Victorian costume walk.
Members walked the historic tracks near the Hydro Majestic Hotel at Medlow Bath on Saturday, October 15.
"I've always had a great deal of respect for the women bushwalkers of those times," said Jocelyn Williams, Bush Lemons organiser.
"What they wore is so different from what we wear - I wanted to show how amazing they were."
Bush Lemons has a team in this year's Trek for Timor fundraiser. They will be walking Friday night and Saturday morning. People can sponsor them at Trek-for-Timor-Blue-Mountains.
