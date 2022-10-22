Lithgow to stage Australia's "biggest dress-up party" for Halloween

Lithgow mayor Maree Statham could not have imagined that a casual conversation in 2012 would lead to what she now believes is the state's biggest Halloween celebrations.
After a COVID enforced break Halloween returns to Lithgow on October 29.
"When I was first mayor in 2012 we had an Economic Development Officer who said 'here's something a little different - Halloween"," Cr Statham said.
"I call it Australia's biggest dress-up party now, it's Halloween-Australia's biggest dress-up party. Some people dress up for Halloween, some dress as fairies, it's just open to the public to wear whatever they might wear."
Halloween 2022 will be affordable for all the family.
"With families doing it tough we want this to be an event for people to enjoy and not feel as though they have to hand out money every time they turn around," Cr Statham said.
With that in mind Lithgow Council has announced the availability of $5 tickets for unlimited rides at Lithgow Halloween 2022.
Even better, there are more rides than ever, and tickets are available for pre purchase.
Three big thrill rides for the adrenaline seekers will be located in Eskbank Street car park, junior rides in Eskbank Street, and the popular Giant Slide and Body Rock will be in Main Street.
Tickets are available from Seven Valleys Visitor Information Centre Lithgow and Lithgow Library.
"After two years it is so exciting to see Lithgow Halloween return to Main Street. Seven Valleys Tourism and Events promised that this year would be the biggest Halloween yet, and I'm confident they will deliver," Cr Statham said.
Rides will operate from 4pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
