Tourists will have to pay to park in visitor hotspots in a revenue raising "gamechanger" gaining support at Blue Mountains City Council.
But local residents will be exempt from the plans which are set to go on public exhibition shortly.
With council facing a $400 million flood repair bill, revenue raising plans have taken a new urgency.
A report to council from the new Revenue Taskforce established in February, said "as visitor numbers recover and grow, congestion will increase on roads and car parking facilities to the detriment of local amenity ... the strategy will shift the burden of paying for the upkeep of services, facilities and infrastructure away from local residents and businesses".
"We have got a serious problem," said Mayor Mark Greenhill at the September council meeting.
"We have 400 million dollars worth of damage to our infrastructure as a result of four natural disaster declarations that have occurred since the beginning of 2022," he said.
"Councillors will be aware there isn't 400 million dollars lying around. Now the climate is changing. Our infrastructure was built at a time that didn't contemplate the amount of rainfall were seen now."
Council takes in $90 million annually in rates from the 80,000 residents and another $90 million in grants - and the shortfall needed to be made up somewhere, to run the city, he said.
The city-wide parking strategy "at key visitation locations" will enable residents and employees who work or live in the Mountains to register multiple car number plates to avoid paying for parking. Residents would still be required to meet time limits on parking to avoid fines.
It will involve expanding the electronic timed parking currently in Leura Mall to all areas in the city to make it easier for parking rangers to issue fines. It will initially be implemented in areas that already have time limited parking restrictions.
"You can't go to Bondi or Bronte or Stonehenge or anywhere significant and not pay for parking, but you can here in the Blue Mountains," Cr Greenhill said.
"We actually need to do what other areas are doing. This will raise revenue. It will help us deal with the cost of rebuilding our city. "
There are also plans to sell-off land and property owned by council to bring in extra revenue.
No councillors objected to the plan, with newly elected Liberal councillor, and former state member, Roza Sage, calling it a "very sensible initiative". Cr Sage said she was not sure why the idea had not been done before.
The mayor said there was a "significant backlash" when it was last proposed.
"We're hoping this time will be different," he said.
Deputy Mayor Cr Romola Hollywood called it a "gamechanger" for the region - paid parking at Echo Point, for example, had helped develop a world class destination.
Greens Ward 1 Cr Sarah Redshaw said she hoped the decision would improve the use and availability of public transport.
"I think it's a great plan and includes some important initiatives, like the possibility of electric buses around the area."
In 2019 a parking policy for tourist hot spots in Blackheath and Wentworth Falls had to be delayed after several residents spoke out against the proposal, concerned about tourist parking overflow into nearby streets and other concerns.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.