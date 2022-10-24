Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Council moving ahead with plan to charge tourists to park

By B C Lewis
October 24 2022 - 3:30am
Tourists will have to pay to park in visitor hotspots in a revenue raising "gamechanger" gaining support at Blue Mountains City Council.

