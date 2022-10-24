Blue Mountains Gazette

Mount Tomah residents set to enjoy improved mobile phone coverage

Updated October 24 2022 - 2:14am, first published 1:00am
Mount Tomah residents are set to enjoy improved mobile phone reception after the federal government funded a new mobile site.

