Mount Tomah residents set to enjoy improved mobile phone coverage

Mount Tomah residents are set to enjoy improved mobile phone reception after the federal government funded a new mobile site.
Telstra will install a macro mobile site that will offer improved mobile voice and data coverage at Mount Tomah and along a nearby section of the Bells Line Road.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman welcomed the announcement, saying the $623,775 for the new site will provide a lifeline for Mount Tomah residents.
"I'm so sorry residents have had to wait for seven years for this funding to finally be guaranteed. The Liberal government announced funding for a tower at Mount Tomah in 2015 but the plan was secretly switched to Gollan, near Dubbo, four years later," she said.
"In those intervening years, we know that reliable mobile coverage is no longer a luxury but a necessity, particularly in disaster prone areas like Mount Tomah where internet and digital communication are life-saving during emergencies."
A federal communications department spokesperson in 2015 said the decision to switch the tower to Gollan was due to a failure to reach an agreement with landowners at Mt Tomah.
Following the latest announcement, Ms Templeman said: "Families and communities in regional areas are too often relying on out of date digital infrastructure. This upgrade will certainly make day-to-day life easier for the community, help people driving through the area, and in the case of a natural disaster or emergency will provide an essential lifeline for residents.
"I want to thank the community for their efforts to get this funding sooner - they met with me and my then shadow minister and now communications minister, Michelle Rowland, supported me when I spoke about it in Parliament on many occasions, and continued to offer support and suggestions on how to get the previous government to listen.
"I'm also grateful to the support from the Blue Mountain Rural Fire Service and Blue Mountains Council who could see how vital it was to fix this mobile black spot."
