Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains road network: $400,000 in repairs mooted for Falls Road in Wentworth Falls

BL
By B C Lewis
October 21 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new storm water retaining wall, footpath and road repairs on Falls Road at Wentworth Falls is fast approaching, after a tender for the works was approved at a recent Blue Mountains City Council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.