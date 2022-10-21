A new storm water retaining wall, footpath and road repairs on Falls Road at Wentworth Falls is fast approaching, after a tender for the works was approved at a recent Blue Mountains City Council meeting.
Record rains this year saw the road's partial collapse and closure and now $413,000 is needed to fix the undermining of the road and footpath above the storm water drain. A tender was accepted at the September council meeting from MAK Urban Group in Padstow for the design and construction.
Almost one-third of the road network was damaged during the natural disasters in March and July, with the worst areas Wentworth Falls, Katoomba, Leura and the Megalong.
Recently Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said council would be forced to close unstable roads in the Mountains if the state government did not supply extra funding to deal with the effects of floods and climate change. The mayor said he did not want to make the ratepayers pay for the damage from another unprecedented natural disaster.
The Blue Mountains, like other parts of NSW, was declared a natural disaster after torrential rain and flooding in March 2021, followed by an even more intense storm in July 2022 (with 418mm of rain in the three days from July 3). There are one million square metres of damaged roads needing repairs or resurfacing.
Council has been doing extensive road patching while waiting for better weather, fixing more than 7000 square metres in September - the total completed in the 2019-2020 financial year.
The tender report was passed unanimously.
