When the clean-up and de-cluttering movement swept the suburbs of the Blue Mountains during COVID-19 lockdowns Susanne Byrnes from Winmalee saw an opportunity.
While the rest of us spent lockdowns looking at what we could throw out to simplify our lives, Ms Byrnes took her passion for upcycling old furniture to the next level and started a sustainable micro-business.
"I have always had a passion for old furniture and DIY and over the years I have seen so many pieces of good furniture thrown out onto the footpath destined for landfill - it is such a waste," she said.
"I have always said 'one day when I have the time' I would like to collect these pieces and give them another lease on life."
Ms Byrnes started selling her upcycled furniture online but soon ran out of room to store them at home so decided to offer her bespoke pieces to locals at market.
"The Love Local Makers Market in August was my first and it was a great experience," she said.
"It helped to launch and promote what I do, as well as bring some focus to sustainability and saving pieces from landfill."
Ms Byrnes says upcycling and restyling gives pieces not only a new look and prolongs their use, but also serves an important purpose of reducing items going into landfill.
"I find working on discarded items, to repurpose them into something that is a one-off piece, very relaxing, enjoyable and rewarding," she said.
"People are inspired by what they see can be done, instead of replacing with something new. By tailoring a much-loved piece and giving it a new look, people can have a one-off piece that fits with their décor."
The Love Local Makers Market is a dedicated local artisan craft market held in the forecourt of the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood. The next market will be held on November 12 from 8.30am-1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.