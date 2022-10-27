Two years ago, in a small window between lockdowns and his remission from cancer, John Tweedie participated in a very successful Virtual Trek for Timor.
He raised more than $9000 of the $80,000 total raised by all participants, for projects supported by the Blue Mountains community in the Timorese sub-district of Hatobuilico.
He walked more than 150 kilometres with various walking companions, from Chatswood to Blackheath.
At the time he was in remission from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and he was feeling super fit".
"It was a fantastic experience from every perspective and it made what was, for many, a depressing COVID-racked year into a real highlight for me and my walking companions," he said.
"The huge amount of funds raised by the many virtual trekkers was of course the icing on the cake."
In 2022 the event is again virtual and in light of his wonderful experience in 2020, Mr Tweedie was very eager to participate.
"Unfortunately, there is a slight problem though in that my cancer has returned and I am under treatment," he said.
So he's decided on a slightly less vigorous trek than last time. The 69-year old retired lawyer from Blackheath will walk as much of the newly created Great West Walk from Parramatta to Katoomba as he can, before starting a new round of treatment.
As of October 18, he had walked 73 kilometres over three separate days, from Parramatta to Blacktown and then Blacktown to Mt Druitt, then Mt Druitt to Penrith with much back tracking due to flood damage.
Mr Tweedie has spent a lot of time on self-funded trips to Timor since his retirement and has visited Hatobuilico on many occasions and assisted in practical ways with the development of the projects there.
At the moment he said "sadly, my current circumstances have made that impossible, at least for the present, but by my participation in the virtual Trek for Timor, and with your generous support, I am still able to help with the funding of the existing and new projects".
"So please consider a sponsorship, no matter how small. It will mean a lot to our Timorese friends."
Mr Tweedie has spent part of his retirement helping a range of causes. He has previously raised $10,000 for Special Olympics Australia, climbing Mt Kilimanjaro with a group of people who were fundraising for the same cause.
