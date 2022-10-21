Attractions showcased at Blue Mountains Tourism Exchange `22

Blue Mountains Tourism will shine the spotlight on attractions in the region at an industry expo in December.
Blue Mountains Tourism Exchange (BMTE22) will be the fourth industry event held by the region's recognised tourism organisation since it secured $2.6 million in Bushfire Local Economic Recovery funding last July.
The expo will provide attractions business owners and managers a chance to meet industry players like inbound tour companies and concierges from city hotels who help influence visitor travel plans, along with local tourism business owners, travel media and local peers.
Stallholders will have the opportunity to exchange information about their businesses and discuss possible business collaborations.
All businesses in the Blue Mountains region are welcome to attend the forum as well as those from further afield.
Blue Mountains Tourism has also invited industry contacts from a targeted list of government, industry bodies, industry influencers such as hotel concierge and neighbouring council and tourism regions.
But stallholders have been restricted to attractions businesses operating within the Blue Mountains local government area.
Blue Mountains Tourism president Jason Cronshaw said: "While all businesses in the region have been impacted by events of recent years (primarily bushfire, pandemic and severe weather), attractions businesses have without a doubt suffered the greatest.
"BMT is providing the setting for attractions businesses to sure up their viability by lining up business with tour companies that take domestic and international tourists into destinations, and local and city hotel concierge who make activity suggestions to their guests."
Blue Mountains Tourism Exchange `22 will be held at Hotel Mountain Heritage, Apex and Lovel streets, Katoomba, from 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday, December 6.
Registration is free but essential: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/423135950017.
