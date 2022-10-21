Blue Mountains Gazette

Attractions showcased at Blue Mountains Tourism Exchange `22

Updated October 21 2022 - 4:31am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by David Hill

Blue Mountains Tourism will shine the spotlight on attractions in the region at an industry expo in December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.