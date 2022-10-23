In November, 1908, the Daily Telegraph reported Springwood's M. Kilduff being honoured as the youngest racing cyclist in the world. In a fortnight he learnt the art of balancing the bicycle and then participated in the club's first 13-mile road race, finishing the course. An outstanding performance for an eight-and-a-half years old boy. The first rider registered with the Wheelmen for 1909, Kilduff held racing-license No.1.