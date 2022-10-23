Springwood Cycling Club once boasted the "youngest racing cyclist in the world" as the historic club made its mark in the early 1900s.
The newly-formed Springwood Cycling Club affiliated with the NSW League of Wheelmen in November, 1908.
The club planned a members' road-race for New Year's Day, 1909.
Joining forces with the Wheelmen allowed members to participate in affiliated events throughout Australia and overseas. Affiliated clubs could support Springwood's events.
In November, 1908, the Daily Telegraph reported Springwood's M. Kilduff being honoured as the youngest racing cyclist in the world. In a fortnight he learnt the art of balancing the bicycle and then participated in the club's first 13-mile road race, finishing the course. An outstanding performance for an eight-and-a-half years old boy. The first rider registered with the Wheelmen for 1909, Kilduff held racing-license No.1.
November 1908 elections voted the Patron as F. Fells, president, E.W. Maidment, Hon. Secretary, W. Gorton-Baker and Hon. Treasurer, J. Gibbs.
Two races were announced, the club's second road race, for December 12 over five miles, and the New Years' Day race, 18 miles with Kilduff designated limit rider.
On December 16, 1908, the Daily Telegraph reported the "recently-formed" club registered 12 members for 1909 with the League of Wheelmen, "including that good road-rider, R. B. Paterson".
Saturdays were road-race days. On March 6, a 15-mile race had first prize of tyres and tubes donated by the Continental Tyre Co. Inflated tyres were far superior to the solid tyres of the 19th century.
The Referee (10.3.1909) noted the club's 80 members and its good race program, creating much interest in the sport on the Mountains. The club worked with other clubs as well.
In April, the club ran a 20-mile race, Springwood to Lawson and an under-18, encouraging junior membership. May saw two members' races.
The June event was Springwood to Katoomba. Prizes were to the value of £30. Rain caused problems, organisers wanting drier weather.
July saw two young riders, Kilduff and Pendergast of Windsor, matched for £5 a side. The Blue Mountain Echo (26.6.1909) considered "it would take a good boy of his own size and age to beat Kilduff".
July's Open Race had riders from other clubs competing. First prize was £10. Club membership had reached 103. Springwood was the largest affiliated club in NSW (Blue Mountains Echo, 24.7.1909.)
Kilduff easily won 28 August's club race. Club management planned open races, Homebush to Springwood for October 2 and Springwood to Penrith on October 9, while many members trained for the September 4 Sydney-Bathurst race.
The club's AGM was on October 22, 1909, where Maidment returning as president. Gorton-Barber, transferred to Orange, had resigned so O.F. Smith became the new secretary. The treasurer announced a profit: £15/15/9.
The club now had 118 members and awarded prizes of over £100 during its first year of existence.
The 21st century version of the club continued its namesake's tradition of black and white jerseys until recently when members switched to bright green colours.
Robyne Ridge is publicity officer for Blue Mountains Historical Society.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.