Bus Stop Films CEO, Tracey Corbin-Matchett, said: "I am so proud of our students and the amazing effort of all involved across the country to bring the films to life. We've laughed, cried and swooned over the collection the class of 2022 has produced, all inclusively made and showing the creativity, talent and compassion of our brilliant screen industry. Our program and productions are testament to what can be achieved when kindness and inclusion come together."