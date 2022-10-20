What do Australian of Year Dylan Alcott, celebrity chef Miguel Maestre, Heartbreak High's Chloe Hayden, Indigenous actor and artist Meyne Wyatt and The Family Law's Kimie Tsukakoshi all have in common?
They have each starred in Bus Stop Films 2022 film projects.
Alcott made his film debut in Head Over Wheels, shot around the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre in Katoomba on Monday, October 17.
Bus Stop Films is a Sydney based, award-winning social enterprise film school which teaches movie-making skills to people with a disability.
The not-for-profit is wrapping a bus load of productions, shooting 14 short films across five states, featuring over 250 cast and crew, supporting 160 young adults with disabilities.
The slate will bring their catalogue to over 65 films, which have now won over 95 awards and screened to audiences of over 47 million world-wide.
Head Over Wheels, a rom-com directed by Bus Stop's co-founder, filmmaker Genevieve Clay-Smith, featured Alcott acting alongside Caitlin Green.
The Australian of the Year worked with famed acting coach Miranda Harcourt to prepare for the technically challenging, one-take film.
All 14 films of 2022 were produced by Bus Stop's in-house producer, Dianna La Grassa with the assistance of Cyna Strachan.
Not only will the productions deliver almost $250,000 to the national economy, they will enact social change by showcasing the creative capacity of people with disability and Australia's brilliant screen industry.
Bus Stop Films delivers their Accessible Film Studies Program in Australia's leading film schools, opening up a film school experience to young adults living with mild/moderate intellectual disability or autism. Through the program the participants not only gain filmmaking skills, they gain improved literacy, social connections and many work ready skills.
With programs located in Sydney, Parramatta, Wollongong, Blue Mountains, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Canberra, they have also recently launched in Perth and this week will launch in Launceston, Tasmania. The expansions will see classes in 2023 being delivered in 11 locations, with an anticipated 200 participants jumping on board the bus.
Bus Stop Films prides itself on producing high quality, entertaining and engaging films, while advocating for social change through filmmaking and the film industry.
Bus Stop Films CEO, Tracey Corbin-Matchett, said: "I am so proud of our students and the amazing effort of all involved across the country to bring the films to life. We've laughed, cried and swooned over the collection the class of 2022 has produced, all inclusively made and showing the creativity, talent and compassion of our brilliant screen industry. Our program and productions are testament to what can be achieved when kindness and inclusion come together."
Where can we see these amazing films? Eager audiences can view the short films at Bus Stop's end of year showcase events in December. They will then be entered into festivals around the world and even broadcast on TV. For more info about Bus Stop Films, their programs and events head to https://busstopfilms.com.au/.
