'Be green, be keen, and be seen': Springwood Cycling Club changes 100 year old jersey design

By Tom Walker
October 23 2022 - 7:00am
After more than 100 years, Springwood Cycling Club has changed their jersey from the traditional black-and-white to a striking bright green.

