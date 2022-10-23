After more than 100 years, Springwood Cycling Club has changed their jersey from the traditional black-and-white to a striking bright green.
Daniel Zanardo, a spokesperson for the club, said the change was made to improve visibility and keep cyclists safe.
"Many riders have discovered they've had very near misses with cars and trucks in particular, and it was time for us to have a colour upgrade," Mr Zanardo told the Gazette.
"So we thought of be green, be keen, and be seen."
Green was chosen as it is one of the most visible colours in daytime.
The black-and-white jerseys originated from when the club was founded more than 100 years ago, circa 1907.
The change is part of an effort to reduce the many risks cyclists face in the Blue Mountains.
"Roads really don't cater for cars and bikes. There needs to be better signage on the road and on posts, so that cars and bikes can coexist together," said Mr Zanardo.
"Many [cyclists] feel that they can't even ride on the highway when getting into Springwood, because cars and bikes haven't got their own lane."
The Springwood Cycling Club is a social group of around 40 riders. The group meets at 7am on Saturdays for a long-distance ride of 100km, then at 7am on Sundays for a shorter social ride. The rides start at the roundabout at the intersection of Macquarie and Hawkesbury Roads opposite Springwood Motor World.
The club can be found online via the Springwood Cycling Club NSW group on Facebook.
