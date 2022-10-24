Blue Mountains Gazette

Boarding house/flats proposal for vacant site on Lurline Street in Katoomba

JC
By Jennie Curtin
October 24 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A $2.2 million proposal for Katoomba would see a 10-room boarding house and three flats built on a vacant site on Lurline Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.