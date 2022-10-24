A $2.2 million proposal for Katoomba would see a 10-room boarding house and three flats built on a vacant site on Lurline Street.
The three- to four-storey residence at number 17-19 Lurline lies midway between two existing boarding houses, the renovated Cecil (now seniors housing) and the derelict Eldon.
The vacant site is bordered on one side by Bursill Lane and is behind the old Macarthurs Arcade and adjoining bank building on Katoomba Street.
A DA now before council proposes a lower ground level car park, with nine car parking spaces, two motorcycle spaces and two bicycle spaces.
The boarding house element would have 10 self-contained rooms with private kitchens and bathrooms (one accessible) and a communal living room.
The property owner is listed as a Sydney-based company called Maine Bentley Pty Ltd.
The DA said the plans would provide "housing diversity" for a central part of Katoomba and is compatible with the surrounding buildings.
