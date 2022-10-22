Three Mountains artists are among a group with a new exhibition opening at WayOut Gallery, 71 Angus Ave, Kandos.
Linda Swinfield, Freedom Wilson and Jan Melville will join Anthea Boesenberg, Therese Kenyon, Ben Rak, Patricia Wilson- Adams and Sandra Winkworth in Wayout: with Print from October 29-December 11.
The exhibition investigates notions of hybrid printmaking. The artists are multi-disciplinary; question and expand how we see print media within the contemporary printmaking spectrum.
WayOut: with Print evolved from a previous hybrid printmaking exhibition at Maitland Regional Art Gallery in 2020 that in its own way was perceived as "way out". In WayOut: with Print, this group of eight artists investigates notions of contemporary printmaking.
Said curator, Swinfield: "The artists' work selectedhere is by no means the complete breadth of the practice, it is merely a sprinkle. Each of the artists were selected because of their multi-disciplinary studio practices, with print as well as other media and each artist has a background within the tradition of editioning prints and the ability to work within the canon of those traditions.
"What is important within WayOut: with Print is that the artists also expand, stretch and disrupt how we traditionally see printmaking.
"This is a break-away group pushing the boundaries of printmaking, experimenting and questioning those studio-based traditions. They are all freeing themselves from the traditions within the canon of art that sees print as an adjunct and extension of other art forms.
"WayOut: with Print isn't concerned with tradition; instead the artists expand our preconceived perceptions of the contemporary printmaking spectrum. These artists are part of a growing evolution of print based media globally and within Australia who extend the parameters of traditional handmade print media."
The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 29 at 2pm, and runs until December 11. Gallery hours: Thursday- Sunday 10am-3pm or by appointment.
