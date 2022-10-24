ABC Radio Sydney Drive presenter and author Richard Glover was the opening night guest of the Blue Mountains Writers' Festival weekend on October 21-23.
He went live around the state for his show Thank God It's Friday at a booked out event at The Carrington's beautiful Grand Dining Room on Friday.
Two hundred and sixty ticketholders enjoyed the show's first outside broadcast in three years (and the festival's return after the same period) with Glover wishing he had brought a tuxedo for the "magical mansion" with velvet seats. He declared NSW "needing cheering up".
The show gives a satirical wrap of the week's news.
Comedian Tommy Dean ribbed Glover for playing to the literary crowd, while musician Colin Buchanan provided his usual catchy earworm impromptu numbers - songs about treechangers and the affairs of the heart involving salad dressing (fans of director Olivia Wilde or Harry Styles will get the reference). The Mountains own Phil Davidson delighted with his original song Belfast Boy.
It was one of 41 author sessions, special events, kids' program and workshops. Blue Mountains Hub partnered with the festival to livestream two events direct from Katoomba. Other highlights included Helen Garner, Tom Keneally, Costa Georgiadis, Louisa Lim, Rebecca Huntley, Ellen van Neerven and Michelle de Kretser, covering every literary genre from crime and children's books to politics and poetry.
Go to www.bluemountainswritersfestival.com.au to keep an eye out for next year's program.
