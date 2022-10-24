Blue Mountains Gazette
Watch

Thank God It's Friday at the Blue Mountains Writers' Festival in Katoomba with ABC's Richard Glover

By B C Lewis
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:00am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ABC Radio Sydney Drive presenter and author Richard Glover was the opening night guest of the Blue Mountains Writers' Festival weekend on October 21-23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.