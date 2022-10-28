Hartley Vale has emerged as a more popular burial ground than previously thought.
Ground penetrating radar has unearthed the remains of 99 more people in the historic Hartley Vale Cemetery, on the border of Blue Mountains and Lithgow local government areas.
This adds to the more than 150 who have marked headstones, including the father of poet Henry Lawson, Norwegian-born Niels Hartzberg Larsen (Lawson changed his surname).
Chairperson of the cemetery's land managers, Blackheath resident Wyn Jones, said many graves were marked with wooden crosses or nothing at all, particularly among poorer people whose families could not afford headstones.
Over time, many of the wooden markers would have burnt in bushfires.
Mr Jones said a grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal led the managers to engage forensic archaeologists to scan the site with radar.
Archaeologists and heritage conservators Louse and Gerald Steding carried out the research during COVID, living in a van parked at the site.
They have written a new book on their finds, Under Lens and Radar, which discloses some astounding facts.
"Results indicate that many more people are buried in Hartley Vale Cemetery than those listed on signage at its entrance, and there are many more graves than those viewed by the visiting public," they said.
"Unmarked graves total 99, including those 14 graves located by the Hartley Vale Mt Blaxland Reserve trust in 2000. This increases the minimum number of buried individuals from 152 named persons to at least 202 people interred in Hartley Vale Cemetery."
The cemetery, which adjoins the Collitts Inn property in the valley, opened in 1837, although the oldest grave is even earlier - that of William Smith who died in 1834.
Niels Larsen's grave was refurbished in granite in 1996, courtesy of his last surviving granddaughter and the poet's niece, Mrs E. A. Bell (nee Lawson).
One grave, from January 1898, is simply marked "Tambo - faithful servant of T. H. Neale".
Many members of notable families from the surrounding areas are buried there, including the Collitts, the Fields (after whom the road on which the cemetery sits was named) and the Morrises (a later descendant was the Blue Mountains MP, Barry Morris).
Mr Jones said the cemetery managers are hoping to hear from any descendants of those in the unmarked graves. Email hvmbrlm@gmail.com or ring Frances Leighton on 0405 634 229.
Under Lens and Radar is published by In Focus Press, Camden. See www.coldcase.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.