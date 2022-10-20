The RSPCA's Katoomba shelter has closed again because of staff shortages.
The shelter closed for a month on October 7 and is scheduled to reopen on November 8.
During this period, the shelter can't accept any surrendered animals or facilitate on site adoptions.
Animals who are currently available for adoption will be transferred to another RSPCA NSW shelter to maximise their chance of finding forever homes.
The only animals that will be accepted during this time are strays, in conjunction with the shelter's Blue Mountains City Council contract.
For help and support in relation to surrendering an animal, please call 9770 755.
This is the second time this year the Katoomba shelter has had to shut its doors because of staff resourcing issues. It was closed for more than six weeks over winter as new staff were recruited.
