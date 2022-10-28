Blue Mountains Gazette

Blaxland author releases new book on Japanese pro wrestling, The Muto Years

By Tom Walker
October 28 2022 - 1:00am
From rumours of dealings with Yakuza to Hello Kitty partnerships, Blaxland author Jonathan Foye is rapidly chronicling the colourful history of Japanese pro wrestling with the release of his newest book.

Tom Walker

