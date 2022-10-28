Blaxland author releases new book on Japanese pro wrestling, The Muto Years

From rumours of dealings with Yakuza to Hello Kitty partnerships, Blaxland author Jonathan Foye is rapidly chronicling the colourful history of Japanese pro wrestling with the release of his newest book.
Following on from Ganbaru, Dr Foye's first book, The Muto Years follows the age of wrestler Keiji Muto as president of All Japan Pro Wrestling.
Muto attempted to rebrand the company and change public perception through a series of business partnerships, including with a fashion company and adult film makers. This era ended in 2011, when a violent fight broke out backstage between two wrestlers and one suffered a stroke. Muto took responsibility for the fight and resigned as president.
Dr Foye follows this period of Muto's presidency, highlighting key events and investigating the mythologies that arose at the time - such as the rumour that the aforementioned fight had Yakuza involvement.
"[The wrestling], to me, that's the background stuff. To me the real interesting stuff is... the human story behind these people, and [the] lives they've led," Dr Foye told the Gazette.
"I hope that people take that away... rather than these being these niche little books about pro wrestling, that there's definitely a broader story to tell in terms of human struggle, and [the] relationships between some of these people."
Despite this, he still focuses heavily on the wrestling component to dispel some mistruths about Muto's presidency, and about Japanese pro wrestling in general.
"The term 'fake' doesn't really apply to it... it's very hard hitting, legitimately," he said.
This is Dr Foye's second book released this year, and he's aiming to have a third completed by July 2023.
"I can't seem to stop myself," he said.
The Muto Years was released online September 25 and can be found on Amazon, with a sample of the first chapter available for free.
