The ever-popular Mic Conway and Robbie Long will headline a fundraising concert for Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group.
Hosted by Blackheath's community choir, The Heathens, the November 6 concert will also feature jazz musician and composer Keyna Wilkins.
Mic Conway and Robbie Long are entertainment plus - together they provide a circus of comedy, music and magic. Last December Conway also generously supported this cause drawing a packed house to the Phillips Hall, Blackheath. Patrons were blown away by his music, magic tricks and shameless bad jokes.
As a soloist Keyna Wilkins has been heralded by UK's Jazz Journal as a "powerhouse player", and "particularly fine playing, nuanced and thoughtful" by Limelight Magazine. A pianist and flautist, Wilkins was one of three finalists in the Australian Art Music Awards for Individual Excellence last year and in 2018.
All proceeds from this toe-tapping concert and scrumptious afternoon tea (homemade) will support the wonderful work of the Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group. In the past year alone, they have provided help and support to more than 80 refugee and asylum-seeker households, as well as more than 20 people in detention. That help has included rent relief, food, education support and legal assistance.
Tickets $35 from https://events.humanitix.com/mic-conway-fundraiser. Concert starts at 2pm in Phillips Hall, Gardiners Crescent, Blackheath.
