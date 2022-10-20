Blue Mountains Gazette

Book your free breast screen this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated October 20 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:14am
With more than 300 women in the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, eligible women are being urged to book a free breast screen.

Local News

