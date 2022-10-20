Book your free breast screen this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

With more than 300 women in the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, eligible women are being urged to book a free breast screen.
Blue Mountains residents can book in a free breast screen at a mobile clinic in Springwood from November 7-17.
Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in NSW, with one in seven being diagnosed in their lifetime.
Professor Tracey O'Brien, Chief Cancer Officer NSW & CEO of the Cancer Institute NSW said that age and being female are the two biggest risk factors to developing breast cancer.
"More than 75 per cent of breast cancers occur in women over 50 and we know that screening saves lives by finding breast cancer early.
"There are many reasons why women may put off their breast screen. Some feel that without a family history they are not at risk, some say they are too busy, and others fear embarrassment about the procedure," she said.
"We need women to know that breast cancer can happen to anyone. In fact, nine out of 10 women who develop breast cancer have no family history.
"BreastScreen NSW staff are highly trained and support women through the process. Screening provides great peace of mind," said Professor O'Brien.
BreastScreen NSW recommends all women aged 50-74 years have a breast screen every two years. It takes just 20 minutes. Call 13 20 50 to book an appointment or book online.
The BreastScreen NSW Van at Springwood will be located in the council car park next to the Supa IGA supermarket in Macquarie Road.
Appointments can also be booked for a breast screen clinic at Blue Mountains Hospital, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 4.30pm.
Find out more about breast cancer signs and symptoms here.
