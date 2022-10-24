As an unabashed ABBA fan I was delighted when I heard that the Blue Mountains Musical Society would be staging Mamma Mia!, the world-renowned show penned by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.
I have seen two professional productions of this upbeat offering - and the movie - so my hopes were high that the BMMS team would be able to deliver the goods.
Well, I need not have worried. Because - wow - is this a fabulous show!
The opening night performance played to a packed house at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood and the energy and enthusiasm lit up the room from the start of the overture until the last note rang out on Waterloo.
Those of you who have seen the movie - or a previous production - will know the story of Mamma Mia! the musical. But for those who don't the premise is pretty simple.
Donna, a former free spirit, owns a taverna on a tiny Greek island where she lives with her daughter, Sophie, who is 20 and about to get married. When Sophie finds her Mum's diary from back in the day she discovers - dot, dot, dot - that there are three men from the past who could be her father. So she invites them all to her wedding. What follows is a little bit farce, a little bit pathos, a little bit drama and a whole lot of comedy, all set to the familiar and fabulous hits of ABBA.
All your favourites are there - as well as a couple you may not have heard before - and they all work so successfully to underpin whatever thoughts or feelings the characters are experiencing. And what's obvious from every cast member is how much fun they are having bringing this heart-warming production to the stage.
It is hard to pick a stand-out as they are all so incredibly good. Jessica Zamprogno is a wonderful Donna and her rendition of The Winner Takes It All was pure goosebump material.
As Sophie, Samantha Taylor brings a lovely combination of sweetness and determination to the role - and boy can she sing!
Robert Hall (Sam), James Matheson (Bill) and Craig Wynn-Jones (Harry) are just wonderful as Sophie's potential Dads - and each gets their moment to shine.
Then there's Linda Aubrecht and Michelle O'Reilly as Donna's best friends Tanya and Rosie. Comedic timing, dance moves and great voices - this pair has it all! And when the three of them take to the stage in full ABBA regalia as Donna and The Dynamos it is an absolute hoot.
Backing all these individual performances is the ensemble cast who give their all, with every one of them filling the stage with their talent and enthusiasm. This show is an absolute joy to watch. My only disappointment is that the season is sold out so I can't urge you to go and buy a ticket.
Due to unprecedented demand, BMMS has added an additional performance of Mamma Mia! on Thursday, November 3 at 8pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10am.
