Donna, a former free spirit, owns a taverna on a tiny Greek island where she lives with her daughter, Sophie, who is 20 and about to get married. When Sophie finds her Mum's diary from back in the day she discovers - dot, dot, dot - that there are three men from the past who could be her father. So she invites them all to her wedding. What follows is a little bit farce, a little bit pathos, a little bit drama and a whole lot of comedy, all set to the familiar and fabulous hits of ABBA.