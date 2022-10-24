Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Musical Society's production of Mamma Mia! is ABBA-solutely terrific

By Alison Adams
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:02am, first published October 24 2022 - 7:00pm
Blue Mountains Musical Society get their Dancing Queen on during the show's finale. Picture by Neaton Photography

As an unabashed ABBA fan I was delighted when I heard that the Blue Mountains Musical Society would be staging Mamma Mia!, the world-renowned show penned by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.

